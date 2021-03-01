Florida man charged with raping two children after being extradited to Erie County

(WIVB) – A Florida man was arraigned last week after being extradited to Erie County, charged with raping two children in 2017.

Rafael A. Rodriguez, 57, of Jacksonville, is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and two counts of first-degree rape.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with two child victims under 13 years old at a location in the City of Buffalo in April 2017.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in Oct. 2020. He was located later that month, but refused to waive extradition after his arrest. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office secured a warrant from the Governor’s Office and Rodriguez was brought to Erie County to be prosecuted.

He is being held without bail and a return date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.