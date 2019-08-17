Florida man dumps dirt on car after girlfriend refuses to answer question

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – A north Florida man accused of using a front-end loader to dump dirt on a car was arrested Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Hunter Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 for his alleged actions.

Deputies says Mills invited his girlfriend to talk in Crestview. When she refused to answer a question, he reportedly dumped a bucket full of dirt on the roof of a white 2010 Cadillac that belonged to someone else.

The woman was not injured but the windows were open, deputies say, causing dirt to fill up the air vents, center console and power windows.

