Florida man pays off school lunch debt for 400 kids

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — When a Florida real estate agent learned that over 400 kids in his community couldn’t get a full meal in their school cafeterias, he took action.

Andrew Levy picked up the $944.34 lunch debt tab in nine Jupiter-area schools. He said it’s a small price to pay to make a big difference in a life of a child.

“I went in there and I said, ‘I want to pay off the lunch debt,’” Levy said. “These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought, “that’s crazy.”

Levy had no agenda, no children in the district, and no personal connection to the school, but he knew he could make a difference, so he just made it happen.

“Food is something that you shouldn’t have to think about. Children shouldn’t have to learn hungry.”

After he paid the bills and brought the families back to zero, Levy posted about it on Facebook, and soon, hundreds of people commented asking if they could contribute next time. Before he knew it, Levy’s act of kindness started a chain reaction across Palm Beach County.