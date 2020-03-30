Florida sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case depicted in ‘Tiger King’

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - National rates of drug misuse rose from 15% in 2003 to 19% in 2018, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Nationally, since 2002, rates of drug misuse have increased, according to GAO's analysis of federal data.

The rates of drug overdose deaths have also generally increased nationally since the early 2000s. Over 716,000 people have died of a drug overdose since 2002, and in 2018 alone, over 67,000 people died as a result of a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal agencies may struggle to focus on drug misuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the pandemic could fuel contributing factors of misuse—such as unemployment—stressing the long-term need to sustain and build upon ongoing efforts.>>>