Flurry of goals in second period sink Sabres, 5-0

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some nights it’s just not your night. That was the case for the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday against the Calgary Flames. They played poorly in their own defensive zone at times and they couldn’t create a lot of offensive chances. No doubt the biggest reason for the loss was a two-minute stretch in the second period where they gave up three goals, that led to an insurmountable 5-0 lead.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons said it was almost like the third period of the game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday carried over into Thursday’s game against Calgary and the Sabres just weren’t in their game all night.

“I think it’s effort,” Girgensons said. “I think we lacked some of it today. Not throughout the whole game but definitely in parts.”

Calgary came out firing against the Sabres early in the first period, but Buffalo weathered the storm for the most part. They gave up a goal, but were only down by one going into first intermission.

Johnny Gaudreau scored first when he got behind Colin Miller to create a one-on-one scoring chance against Dustin Tokarski. He didn’t miss and the Flames took a 1-0 lead. The Sabres were outshot 14-8 in the opening period.

It was the second period where everything fell apart. Calgary scored four goals in the second to take a 5-0 lead that proved to be insurmountable, and the Sabres dropped their second game of their last four.

“Kind of an embarrassing effort at home and it’s not up to our standards so obviously we were all going to be upset about it, kind of rattled tonight, but we are going to come tomorrow, watch some video, see what we need to do to get better,” forward Vinnie Hinostroza said. “We are definitely not hitting the panic button.”

Calgary scored on their first shot of the period when Andrew Mangiapane backhanded one past Tokarski, making it 2-0 Flames. Matthew Tkachuk added another one later in the period, and Calgary took a commanding 3-0 lead.

It got even worse as both Mangiapane and Gaudreau added their second goals of the game each. That made it 5-0.

“We looked very lethargic and we struggled to process even things that they’ve processed plenty and it was just a challenge tonight with so many guys,” head coach Don Granato said. “Then to complicate, we didn’t do anything to make the game easier on us.”

The third and final period was merely a formality, as neither team scored, and the Sabres fell 5-0.

This loss drops the Sabres record now to 7–7-2 on the regular season. Next they will face the New York rangers on the road Sunday at 6 p.m.