Following a violent weekend in City of Buffalo, community leaders call for change

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting on the city’s East Side. it happened on Cambridge Ave and East Ferry. Police say one man was shot and his injuries are serious. The shooting caps off what’s been a violent weekend in Buffalo.

Police say they’re investigating 11 shootings that happened within the span of a weekend. But the Queen City isn’t alone.

Sunday night capped a violent three days throughout New York State, including several different shootings in Albany and a mass shooting in Syracuse Saturday night.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says this spike could be due to the warm weather and that people have been stuck at home for months because of the pandemic.

“A lot of it had to do with various groups that were getting together for large parties and gatherings,” Rinaldo said. “Most of it was late at night, there was a fair amount of alcohol involved, fights break out suddenly someone pulls a gun and there’s a shooting.”

Buffalo Police work with community outreach groups whenever there is a shooting. Rev. James Giles oversees many of those including SNUG and VOICE Buffalo. He says in order to stop violence like this from happening, there must first be changes put in place.

“I don’t care who you talk to – crime analysis, criminologists – there is no formula for preventing something like this,” he told News 4 Monday. “The only thing we can do that can successfully make a mark in this type of interaction is to begin to remove guns off the street.”

Buffalo Police have not made an arrest in any of this weekend’s shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call or text their confidential tipline.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.