Following bankruptcy filing, Diocese of Buffalo is suing its insurance carriers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Diocese of Buffalo says its insurance carriers have failed to pay up, according to a lawsuit filed in bankruptcy court.

Following yesterday’s bankruptcy filing, News 4 has found that the Diocese has also filed a lawsuit alleging that eight insurance companies it has policies with have refused to pay in full.

The documents claim that the companies are required to pay for any of the Diocese’s legal obligations under the Child Victims Act lawsuits, including defense costs such as attorney fees.

The Diocese released a statement Saturday night saying it will “continue to pursue all legal options to obtain the full benefits available under all current and historical insurance policies”.