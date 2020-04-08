Food drive-thru pop feeds dozens of families on Buffalo’s West Side

FeedMore WNY is partnering with the Salvation Army, the Buffalo Police Department and other organizations to make sure healthy meals are on the tables of area families in need.

The team hosted a pop-up drive-thru food donation pickup on Buffalo’s westside Wednesday morning.

“These are highly unusual days, and of course food is one of the basic things that everybody needs,” said Major Annette Lock Director of Operations for Erie County Salvation Army.

“With everything going on with COVID-19, we’ve been seeing a lot more need in our community, a lot more people who are struggling, and a lot more people who are in need of food assistance,” said Elyse Burgher FeedMore WNY. “So, we’ve been doing a lot of these pop-up locations in places like schools, or our regular food pantries, parking lots to make sure that we’re serving the community.”