(WIVB) – H.E.A.L. International and a handful of other local organizations are hosting a food giveaway event this afternoon.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (today) at the H.E.A.L. International Office on West Ferry near Herkimer Street.

The goal is to make healthy food options more accessible in underserved communities with limited financial resources.

They will also have free COVID-19 testing. If you have insurance, you are asked to bring your insurance card with you.