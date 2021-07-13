Food Truck Tuesday returns to Larkin Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After more than a year, Food Truck Tuesdays have returned to Larkin Square.

Those food trucks will fill Larkin Square each Tuesday from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. through August 31st. Admission is free and the event will be held weekly, rain or shine.

20 trucks will fill @larkinsquare tonight! Here’s a look at some 😎🚛 pic.twitter.com/jXwwy1LSo4 — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) July 13, 2021

After some time off during the pandemic, those involved are happy to be back. “It’s a really big homecoming for all the food trucks and their patrons,” said Vice President of Larkin Development Group, Leslie Zemsky.

While you’re chowing down, you can also enjoy live music. This week’s act is Johnny Hart & The Mess.

