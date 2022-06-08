BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In partnership with Independent Health, Key Bank Center, and others, Food Truck Tuesdays is now making its grand return to Larkin Square to bring back those Summertime vibes.

Between 5 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, you can stop by and grab a plate from some of your favorite food trucks like The Flaming Fish, Breezy Bowls, Amy’s Truck, and more.

It’s perfect for families and visitors of all ages and ideal for anyone looking to spend some time outside in an open, sheltered pavilion that provides enough covid-safe distancing between guests while allowing for some socialization.

