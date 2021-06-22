Food trucks set to roll back to Larkinville this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food Truck Tuesdays will pack Larkin Square again starting mid July.

Dozens of food trucks, mainly from Buffalo and Rochester, will set up in Larkinville on July 13 from 5-8 p.m. They’ll be there every Tuesday through August 31.

Hungry visitors can also get beer, wine and other beverages. And there will be live music.

People are invited to bring a folding chair or blanket to sit on. Coolers with outside food and beverage are not allowed. Pets are also not allowed.

A healthy option will be offered at every truck again this year, in partnership with the Independent Health Foundation. The healthy menu items have to meet certain criteria for calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar, depending on whether they’re entrees, appetizers or desserts.

Admission is free.

Food Truck Tuesdays generally starts in April, but was delayed this year due to COVID restrictions.