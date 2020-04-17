For past three days in Erie County, number of hospital discharges is greater than or equal to admissions

(WIVB) – For the past three days in Erie County, the number of hospital discharges has been greater than or equal to the number of admissions, which is a positive sign, Erie County Department of Health director Dr. Gale Burstein said during a Friday press conference.

Hospital admissions vs. discharges pic.twitter.com/yPvFsdPvrs — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 17, 2020

A chart of hospitalizations in the county over two weeks shows a slow increase in admissions, which shows that social distancing is doing its job.

Hospitalization Chart, this shows a 2 week period. There is a slow increase in admissions, which shows that social distancing is doing its job. Slowing the spread allowing our healthcare system to care for those in need. pic.twitter.com/NzVmlAnXkk — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 17, 2020

As of Friday afternoon, the total case count in the county is 2,023 and 115 people in the county have died.

Over half of the deaths were people 80 years old or older.

COVID19 deaths by age (through 4/16), clearly the elderly are most susceptible to the harshest results of COVID19. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/fO2ddloppZ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 17, 2020

Poloncarz compared Erie County’s numbers to Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) in Pennsylvania and Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) in Ohio. Erie County has about 300,000 fewer residents but more positive cases and deaths.

Comparison of @ErieCountyNY vs. Allegheny Co., PA & Cuyahoga Co., OH. We are not NYC, but we are very similar to these counties. pic.twitter.com/cAt8dckujG — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 17, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the county announced that it will expand COVID-19 testing to essential employees with symptoms.

UPDATE on Testing Criteria – 4/17/2020 – now all essential employees pic.twitter.com/zPUvpmkKNN — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 17, 2020

