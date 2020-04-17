For past three days in Erie County, number of hospital discharges is greater than or equal to admissions

(WIVB) – For the past three days in Erie County, the number of hospital discharges has been greater than or equal to the number of admissions, which is a positive sign, Erie County Department of Health director Dr. Gale Burstein said during a Friday press conference.
A chart of hospitalizations in the county over two weeks shows a slow increase in admissions, which shows that social distancing is doing its job.
As of Friday afternoon, the total case count in the county is 2,023 and 115 people in the county have died.
Over half of the deaths were people 80 years old or older.
Poloncarz compared Erie County’s numbers to Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) in Pennsylvania and Cuyahoga County (Cleveland) in Ohio. Erie County has about 300,000 fewer residents but more positive cases and deaths.
Earlier on Friday, the county announced that it will expand COVID-19 testing to essential employees with symptoms.
