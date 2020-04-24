For the first time, Erie County Fair Marching Band will hold video auditions

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time, the Erie County Agricultural Society will hold video auditions for the Erie County Fair Marching Band.

The band is an “all-star” county ensemble that represents schools from across WNY and performs at parades and events across the region in July, as well as being featured daily at the Erie County Fair.

Brass, woodwind and percussion musicians and color guard members in grades 7 through 12 are welcomed to submit applications by May 18. They have to include a video component. You can find information and application guidelines here.

Rehearsals and performance schedules will be modified as needed to keep band members and fairgoers safe.

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 to 23.