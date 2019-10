TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thinking about lunch yet?

Mississippi Mudds is open for the last day of the season on Tuesday and holding their end-of-summer sale, offering $1 hot dogs, cheeseburgers and hamburgers, fries, pop and ice cream.

Another chapter is in the books for Mississippi Mudds. As we wind down on another great season, we want to say thank… Posted by Mississippi Mudds on Monday, October 14, 2019

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until they sell out.