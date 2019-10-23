Ford Plant and Water Tower Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Breast Cancer has impacted all of us in one way or another. That includes the hundreds of employees and their families at the Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant. They are shining a light, quite literally to raise awareness.

It’s a pink glow you can’t miss. “You know everybody can see that water tower you can see it for miles,” said plant engineering supervisor, Gill Kless.

For the past four years, the plant and water tower have gone pink for Breast Cancer awareness. “Driving down 179 and as you approach the bridge you see this beacon of beauty pink, showing to the community that the Buffalo stamping plant it is thinking about the ones who are suffering,” said Ford Communication Specialist, Dan Sirica.

Hundreds of Ford Employees have had some kind of connection to the disease. Including the man behind lighting the tower, Gill Kless. “My wife’s sister is a Breast Cancer survivor,” he said. “And there are some others who have had cancer in our family so it’s personal.”

It also hits close to home for Dan Sirica. “I had a scare a few years ago and it woke me up,” he said. “It made me appreciate what others who are suffering are going through.”

He now has been Cancer free for the past 18 years. “I’m blessed compared to the ones who are still suffering everyday,” he said.

He went on to say that the water tower lit in pink, along with the stamping plant is a showing of support and a reminder for others to keep fighting.

“It’s a beacon of hope,” he said. “It does give you goosebumps that people at this plant still care about the people in the community.”

Ford employees also just celebrated a “Pink Out Day,” where they all wore pink to raise awareness out on the job.