Ford plant donates nearly half a million facemasks to organizations in WNY

(WIVB) – Ford Motor Company is working to help keep Western New Yorkers safe from COVID-19.

The stamping plant in Woodlawn donated almost half a million face masks to a number of community groups.

The Ford plant made the masks on Friday.

The distribution is part of a partnership with the United Auto Workers and the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

They say Western New Yorkers need a lot of help during these difficult times.

“A lot of the people in the community need hope,” said Ian Magness of the FBI Buffalo Citizens Academy Alumni Association. “We’re here to provide hope and let them know that they’re not forgotten and we’re here to help.”

“We’re fortunate and we’re just looking to give back,” said Patrick Radtke, president of the UAW Local 897. “Keep everybody safe trying to put this virus to bed once and for all.”

Thirty-seven different community organizations picked up masks on Friday to help distribute them throughout Western New York.