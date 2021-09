PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Forensics teams will determine whether remains found in Chautauqua County are from a person.

Someone called the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Sunday night, reporting possible human remains in a wooded area, off Woleben Road in the Town of Portland.

The sheriff’s office will work with the Chautauqua County Forensics Team and anthropologists at Mercyhurst University to test what was found there.