Former auxiliary Bishop Grosz stepping away from active ministry amid abuse allegation investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz is stepping away from active ministry amid an investigation into an abuse allegation against him.

An individual has alleged that he was abused by Grosz in 1990.

Bishop Grosz, 76, retired in March 2020, but was still performing limited sacramental ministires.

According to a statement from the Buffalo Diocese, Grosz has “voluntarily agreed to step aside from active ministry and not to exercise any priestly or episcopal functions pending a thorough investigation”.

“Bishop Grosz has denied ever having abused an individual, either an adult or a minor,” the statement adds.

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher has notified the Metropolitan Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and is in the process of notifying appropriate Congregations of the Holy See, as well the Papal Nuncio in Washington, D.C., Archbishop Christophe Pierre.