ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Genesee County has been indicted for sexual assault against a child, according to officials with the Genesee County Court.

The recently unsealed indictment accuses Jason Clark of two counts of felony sexual conduct against a child in the second degree.

Between Labor Day 2014 and mid-June 2015, Clark is accused of engaging in this act at least twice against a child younger than 11 years old. Clark is also accused of engaging in the same act between Labor Day 2015 and mid-June 2016.

The school has not yet responded to request for comment.

