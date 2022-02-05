Former Bills QB wants Tom Brady’s old job: ‘Just putting this out there’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Cassel (16) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WDAF) – Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Cassel is campaigning to replace newly-retired Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cassel relayed his willingness to suit up for the Bucs in a tweet he posted Thursday.

“Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady,” Cassel wrote on Twitter.

Cassel, who was on the Bills’ roster for one regular season game in the 2015 season before being traded to Dallas following an injury to then-Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, spent his first four seasons as Brady’s back up in New England.

During his 2008 season with the Patriots, Brady suffered a torn ACL in the home opener against Kansas City and Cassel was left in charge of commanding the huddle and helped lead the team to an 11-5 record. The Patriots, however, missed the playoffs and Cassel joined the Chiefs the following season.

Cassel spent four seasons with the Chiefs between 2009 and 2012. He also had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions before “unofficially” retiring in 2018.

Cassel’s own bio on Twitter, meanwhile, still reads “retired,” as one fan casually pointed out on Thursday.