BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson is getting ready to release his next children’s book alongside co-author Charles Roberts, III.
The two joined us on Wake Up! Thursday morning to talk about “Freddie J Makes His Play.”
“We really want to let kids know that others might not believe in you, but if you believe in yourself and you put in the hard work, there’s a road to success,” Roberts says.
Johnson and Roberts will be at Resurgence Brewing Company for the book’s official release on May 21 from 2-4 p.m. This will be a family-friendly event.
When it’s available, the book can be purchased at Wegmans; Alice, Ever After Books on Parkside Avenue and ImagineWePublishers.com.
