Former bookkeeper sentenced in two separate embezzlement cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – A Tonawanda woman has been sentenced to three to six years in state prison for two separate embezzlement cases.

Sarah M. Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny in March for stealing $136,000 while employed as a bookkeeper for a company in the Town of Tonawanda.

She committed the crime while pending a sentence in a separate case in which she stole $87,0190 while employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for a Town of Hamburg business. She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in that case.

Smith was ordered to make restitution to both victims at the end of her state prison sentence, totaling $47,590. 

According to the Erie County DA’s office, some of the stolen funds from the victims in Tonawanda were used to pay back the victims in Hamburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories