Former bookkeeper sentenced in two separate embezzlement cases

(WIVB) – A Tonawanda woman has been sentenced to three to six years in state prison for two separate embezzlement cases.

Sarah M. Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny in March for stealing $136,000 while employed as a bookkeeper for a company in the Town of Tonawanda.

She committed the crime while pending a sentence in a separate case in which she stole $87,0190 while employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for a Town of Hamburg business. She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in that case.

Smith was ordered to make restitution to both victims at the end of her state prison sentence, totaling $47,590.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, some of the stolen funds from the victims in Tonawanda were used to pay back the victims in Hamburg.