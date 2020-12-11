Former Buffalo Bills legends talk current team, give outlook on rest of the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — If there are two guys who know what it’s like to win in Buffalo, it’s Doug Flutie and Andre Reed.

Both spoke with News 4 this week and say the Bills’ current 9-3 record is impressive and that they’re excited to see how the rest of the season plays out.

This comes on the heels of a historic win after the Bills beat the San Francisco 49ers during this past Monday’s primetime game. The last time the team had won a Monday Night Football game was 1999 when Doug Flutie was their quarterback.

“To realize they hadn’t won a Monday night game since 1999 – which means Buffalo hasn’t been relevant since ’99 – they haven’t had a lot of opportunities to play on Monday night,” Flutie said. “It’s really cool to see and the Buffalo area deserves it.”

Bills Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Andre Reed was also on that winning ’99 team, but that game wasn’t his first Monday Night Football win – that had already happened in 1988 against the Jets.

“You dream of that as a kid to play Monday night in front of the whole nation and the whole world to a certain point,” Reed said. “What a feeling it was for me, and I’m sure a lot of those guys Monday night. It doesn’t matter if there were fans there or not, Monday Night Football is always Monday Night Football.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Flutie and Reed say this Bills team has the potential to go far.

“Winning is paramount; once you get that feeling it’s hard to stop that winning feeling, so I’m excited for this team, I’m excited for the future, and we just have to take care of business now,” Reed said.

“They’re a playoff caliber team that has a real chance…I love watching Josh Allen play, I love how hard he plays. They were a really good defense last year, this year they’ve got a lot going on both sides of the ball,” Flutie said. “When everybody’s on the same page and working together, good things start to happen and that’s what’s been going on for the last two years in Buffalo.”

Reed and Flutie say Sunday night’s game against the Steelers will be key to see what the Bills can accomplish, but they’re hopeful for a good outcome.