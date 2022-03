ERIE, Pa. (WIVB) — The former auxiliary bishop of the Buffalo Diocese has died.

Donald Trautman served the diocese from 1985 to 1990. Then, Pope John Paul the second assigned Bishop Trautman to lead the Diocese of Erie, Pa. In 2018, Bishop Trautman was accused of helping to cover up child sex crimes by a priest.

Trautman was not charged in the case. Bishop Michael Fisher said the Diocese “Mourns the passing” of Bishop Trautman.