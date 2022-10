BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past years, former Buffalo Congressman Jack Quinn has been fighting Parkinson’s through Parkinson’s Boxing.

Now, he is raising awareness and money for research.

He was joined by Parkinson’s Boxing owner Dean Eoannou to talk about it on News 4 at 4 on Monday.

For more information, click here.

You can watch the full segment above.