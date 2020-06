(WIVB) – CBS News’ Jericka Duncan has spoken with former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne, and the story will air on CBS This Morning at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Horne was fired from her job after trying to stop her partner from choking a suspect.

Now, the Buffalo Common Council is asking the NYS Attorney General’s Office to investigate her firing.

