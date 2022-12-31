BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson.

The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson.

Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and found alternative housing as facilitated by Buffalo fire.

The City of Buffalo’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services has advised the church’s owners to remedy the hazard.