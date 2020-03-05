Former Congressman Amory Houghton Jr. dead at 93

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) — Amory Houghton, Jr. has died peacefully of natural causes on March 4th at his home in Corning NY. He was 93.

Houghton led Corning Glass Works for nearly twenty years and later served nine terms as a member of Congress. He is the only former Chief Executive of a Fortune 500 Company ever elected to the US House of Representatives.

Houghton was a co-founder and Chairman of The Republican Main Street Partnership, an organization dedicated to supporting members of his party who spoke with a more moderate voice. Together with his great friend and congressional classmate, John L. Lewis, he served as Co-Chairman of the Faith and Politics Institute.

He is survived by his brother Jamie of Boston MA; his children: Amory III of South Salem, NY; Robert of Acton, MA; Sarah of Fairfield, CT; Quincy of New York, NY; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. In 1950, he married the former Ruth West of New York, NY. In 1989, he was remarried to Priscilla Dewey of Cohasset, MA, who predeceased him in 2012.

A memorial service to be held in Corning, NY will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests individuals contribute to Christ Episcopal Church, 33 East First St., Corning, NY 14830.

If you are moved to send written condolences, please address them to: The Office of the Hon. Amory Houghton, Jr., 80 East Market Street, Suite 201, Corning, NY 14830.