BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County correctional health director was arraigned Monday morning on charges that she fraudulently obtained more than $1,000 in pay by submitting falsified timecards, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Christa M. Cutrona, 46, is accused of knowingly and falsely altering her personal timecards and stealing approximately $1,300 between December 2021 and February 2022 while serving as Director of Correctional Health for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with one first-degree felony count of falsifying business records and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

The West Seneca resident resigned from her post, where she was tasked with overseeing the administrative functions for healthcare services across the Erie County Youth Detention Facility, Correctional Facility and Holding Center, in July.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters in a Monday press conference that the county’s investigation “has been going on for some time now.”

Cutrona faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted of the highest charge. She is scheduled to have a felony hearing on Oct. 17 and was released on her own recognizance until then.