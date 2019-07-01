Former doctor relinquishes medical license after admitting to criminal sex act with patient

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– 64-year-old Robert Bull of Lewiston pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sexual act in Niagara Falls City Court this morning.

Bull was charged following an incident in March, admitting to engaging in oral sexual conduct with a 17-year-old patient during an appointment at the Golisano Center for Community Health in Niagara Falls.

MORE: Niagara Falls police charge doctor with criminal sexual act involving patient

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek says, “This plea comes with the consent of the victim, and will require Bull to relinquish his license to practice medicine with the State of New York and register under the Sex Offender Registration Act.”

Bull is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10.