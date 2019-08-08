Live Now
Former employee admits to stealing more than $30,000 from Erie County SPCA

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former employee of the SPCA Serving Erie County has admitted to stealing more than $30,000 while working for the animal shelter.

Elizabeth Tyler, 53, of Buffalo, took the money between January 2015 and June 2019. The theft was uncovered when the SPCA performed an audit.

As part of her plea, Tyler will have to pay full restitution by the date of her sentencing — Nov. 4.

Roughly half of the money will be paid back to the SPCA in the form of a check by Friday morning, Tyler’s attorney said.

