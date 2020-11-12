Former Erie 1 BOCES teacher charged with forcibly touching a student

(WIVB) – A former Erie 1 BOCES teacher has been charged with forcibly touching a student.

Tony M. Gregory, II, 42, of Buffalo, is charged with two counts of Forcible Touching and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It’s alleged that around October/November 2018, Gregory forcibly touched the intimate parts of a student under the age of 18 at a location in the Town of West Seneca.

He’s also accused of showing a naked image of himself to the student during school.

Gregory is scheduled to return to West Seneca Town Court on Nov. 17. Bail has been set at $25,000 cash, $35,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond. 

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to two years in jail.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

