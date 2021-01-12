Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Joe Crangle dies at 88

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Former longtime Erie County Democratic Chairman and News 4 political analyst Joe Crangle has died.

We and our viewers benefitted from his experience and insight for years with election coverage here on Channel 4.

Crangle served as Chairman of the Erie County Democrats for nearly a quarter century.

Many local politicians credit their success in public life to Crangle.

After stepping down as party chair, he joined News 4 as a political analyst.

On election night, he would often call the outcome of key local races first and explain why voters made their choice.

Joe was one of a kind. Experience, Intelligence, and insight into Buffalo politics that’s hard to match.

Another former Democratic Chair, Len Lenihan calls Crangle a “powerhouse” in local Democratic politics.

We learned of Joe Crangle’s passing just within the past few hours.

He was 88 years old and died from complications of the coronavirus.