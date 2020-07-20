Former Erie County Sheriff candidate found guilty of misdemeanor in 2018 traffic stop

(WIVB) – A former candidate for Erie County Sheriff has been found guilty of obstructing governmental administration in an April 2018 traffic stop in the Town of Orchard Park.
Richard Dobson, 75, of East Aurora, was found guilty by Orchard Park Town Justice Edward A. Pace last week following a one-day bench trial that started on March 12 and spanned into the early morning hours of March 13.
Dobson ran as the Democratic candidate for sheriff in 2013.
According to the Erie County DA’s Office, he was driving on Southwestern Boulevard on the night of April 2, 2018, when he was stopped by police. While officers were checking his license and registration, he exited the vehicle and refused to follow orders.
He faces up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced on Aug. 19 and remains released.