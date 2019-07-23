Former Hamburg police captain due in court

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former captain of the Hamburg Police Department is due in court Tuesday morning.

Authorities arrested Christopher Monaco in May following a domestic disturbance at his home.

According to a report, police received a 911 call from his home.

When they called back, his wife answered. She said it was a misdial and that everything was okay.

Officers still responded to the scene, and that’s when they say Monaco fought with officers outside.

The report goes on to say he was intoxicated, as well as physically and verbally abusive.

Monaco was charged with obstructing governmental administration.