Former Newark High School employee to face child exploitation charges, feds seeking help from public

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Newark High School employee who was arrested in July is returning to the area to face charges and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.
28-year-old Matthew Holland was charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor. The charges against Holland carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life, and a $250,000 fine.
MORE | Newark man facing child porn charges also hid cameras in business dressing room, feds say
Anyone with information concerning Matthew Holland or the social media accounts listed below is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (716) 464-6070 or via email at hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.
- Snapchat: sheltonmoore47; steph.johnson12; tjohnson755; tj6340; timjohnson755; shelly4794; and s123m321.
- Skype: Tim Johnson tjohnson755.
- Instagram: timj755; sheltonmoore8945; bkingsbury755; and stephj8882019.
- Facebook: Josh Garmon