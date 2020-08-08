Former Newark High School employee to face child exploitation charges, feds seeking help from public

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Newark High School employee who was arrested in July is returning to the area to face charges and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

28-year-old Matthew Holland was charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor. The charges against Holland carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life, and a $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information concerning Matthew Holland or the social media accounts listed below is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (716) 464-6070 or via email at hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov

  • Snapchat: sheltonmoore47; steph.johnson12; tjohnson755; tj6340; timjohnson755; shelly4794; and s123m321.
  • Skype: Tim Johnson tjohnson755.
  • Instagram: timj755; sheltonmoore8945; bkingsbury755; and stephj8882019.
  • Facebook: Josh Garmon

