Former nurse at WNY Children’s Psychiatric Center sued over alleged abuse

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) A former nurse at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center is now being sued by a man who says he was sexually abused at age 12.

“My client still struggles with it. He thinks about it. It’s one of those things that kind of obsesses your thoughts,” said attorney Daniel Chiacchia. He represents David Abston, who was only 12 years old when he was admitted to the center in West Seneca back in 1984. That’s when Abston claims Marshall Krzos, who was a nurse at the facility, sexually assaulted and abused the boy.

“He continued to receive treatment and even after a second hospitalization, when he had to go back there, his whole thing was ‘Keep me away from Mr. Krzos’ and there are notes in the file saying ‘I want to keep away from him’ and he was having nightmares about it and all those types of things,” said Chiacchia.

Krzos had been sentenced back in 1985 to two counts of sexual abuse after being charged with molesting six boys. According to the Buffalo News, he had been one of seven staffers accused of sexually abusing young patients in the 1980’s according to an investigation by the New York State Commission on Quality of Care for the Mentally Disabled.

“People have to understand that a lot of these kids are in these facilities because they have issues and they’re looking for people to trust, to help them, and then all of a sudden one of these people that they trust is violating them, it just makes the situation even worse,” said Chiacchia.

Abston has filed a civil suit against Krzos in New York State Supreme Court and against the state of New York in the Court of Claims.