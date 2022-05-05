Laura Krolczyk, a former Roswell Park senior executive, sat down for her first local interview since she was fired over comments she made on Facebook two years ago about President Trump and ventilators during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Laura Krolczyk, a former Roswell Park senior executive, was fired over her political Facebook posts in March 2020, and has spent the last two years trying to rebuild her life.

While she immediately apologized for the controversial comments about President Donald Trump and ventilators, the damage was done. She lost a good-paying job that she loved during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, was shamed internationally, and attacked by strangers who constantly called and emailed her.

Krolczyk said she thought she was having private banter amongst friends and acquaintances on Facebook. But someone in her friends’ list had shared her comments publicly, which caught the attention of GOP strategist Michael Caputo, who urged his thousands of followers to call Roswell Park to complain.

And they did. For days, Roswell Park executives were in crisis mode as they tried to extinguish the social media flames before they engulfed them in a way that could impact their fundraising efforts.

Krolczyk said part of the problem is how social media companies escape accountability for when viral posts cause harm. She largely blames the human engagement algorithms used by Facebook and others for stirring the storm across the nation.

Krolczyk’s posted this apology on the same day she made the comments that resulted in her firing.

For the first time, she recently sat down for a lengthy interview with News 4 Investigates’ Luke Moretti, to discuss the toll that this mess took on her life, and what can be done to prevent such events from going viral.

Moretti spoke with an expert who explained how social media giants turn the “never-ending cycle of outrage and shaming attempts” into profits at the expense of others.

In the end, the one thing that Krolczyk and Caputo unknowingly agree on is that a law that shields social media companies from liability, known as Section 230, could be revamped to better protect people from becoming pawns to their algorithms.