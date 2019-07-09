Former Town of Tonawanda paramedic charged with petit larceny, drug possession

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Town of Tonawanda paramedic Jon Cinelli, 52, has been charged with both criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

The Grand Island man had been under investigation after allegedly stealing from a drug drop-off box in the lobby of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Earlier this year, he and another paramedic, Jeremy Pecoraro, were fired after being suspected of taking drugs from the box.

Cinelli had been a Town of Tonawanda paramedic for more than 22 years, while Pecoraro served as one for more than four.

Pecoraro was also accused of theft and drug possession. His arrest came in March.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department requires that two paramedics empty out the drug collection bin together.

Cinelli could spend up to nine years in prison if convicted. Following a court appearance on Tuesday, he was released on his own recognizance.