Former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor charged with rape, sexual assault of three employees

(WIVB) – A former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor has been indicted on rape and sexual assault charges.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the charges on Thursday.

Brett A. Rider, 47, of Kenmore, was arraigned on Thursday on an indictment charging him with the following:

One count of Predatory Sexually Assault, a Class “A-I” felony

Two counts of Rape in the First Degree, Class “B” felonies

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Class “B” felony

One count of Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Class “C” felony

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Class “D” felonies

Two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

One count of Stalking in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Rdier is accused of engaging in inappropriate, sexually harassing behavior while on-duty as an acting dispatch supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department and sexually assaulting three female employees.

The alleged assaults are reported to have happened over a span of ten years with three different victims, beginning in Sept. 2009.

It’s alleged that Rider engaged the third victim in sexual conduct by forcible compulsion by locking her into a room in the Town of Tonawanda police complex and blocking the door in August 2018.

He’s also accused of engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion by hitting the victim in the face while forcing sexual intercourse in November 2019, as well as stalking her by calling and sending text messages, claiming to know her whereabouts and physically following her.

Rider remains remanded without bail and is scheduled to return on Dec. 15.

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 73 years to life in prison.

Orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the three victims.

