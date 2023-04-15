ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former postal employee pleaded guilty to stealing gift cards and money from the mail, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross says Buffalo woman Shalika Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to officer or employee of the United States converting property of another, less than $1,000.

Prosecutors on the case say that between September and November 4, 2022, Williams was employed by the United States Postal Service as a sales, service, and distribution associate at the Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center.

The United States Attorney’s Office says during Williams’ time of employment, she opened sealed pieces of mail and stole approximately 10 to 15 gift cards valued at $360, and $300 in cash.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, as well as a $100,000 fine. Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for August 21.