Former Williamsville pain doctor sentenced to 70 months in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former pain doctor Dr. Eugene Gosy will be heading to prison.

A federal judge sentenced Gosy to 70 months in prison on Thursday.

Back in January, the U.S. Attorney told News 4 that Dr. Gosy would likely be sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison under a plea agreement that was reached back then.

Federal Court judge Frank Geraci said he received 60 letters from former patients asking the judge to show Dr. Gosy leniency.

Gosy pleaded guilty last winter to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud.

The doctor’s Williamsville office was raided by federal agents more than four years ago at a time when he had over 40,000 local patients coming to him for pain management.

It was the peak of the opioid addiction crisis and many doctors were hesitant to prescribe them, so 2,000 doctors referred their patients to him.

Dr. Gosy has surrendered his license to prescribe narcotics. It will be up to New York State to decide whether he loses his license to practice medicine.

Federal agents seized Dr. Gosy’s Ferrari and other vehicles. He will also have to pay $344,000 in restitution for illegally prescribing narcotics without legitimate medical reason.