Former Williamsville School Superintendent Scott Martzloff resigns

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) -Doctor Scott Martzloff, the former Williamsville School District superintendent who was placed on leave in September, has resigned.

The Williamsville Central School District Board of Education released a statement saying they entered into a “mutually agreeable settlement “Wednesday and Dr. Martzloff resigned his position effective immediately.

Martzloff’s contract with the Board, including a $233,000 annual salary, would have

otherwise continued through June 30, 2022. The agreement saves the District over $400,000

and precludes any contribution by the district to his health insurance in retirement.

“Williamsville is a district supported by many professionals in private and public fields,

and we trust that these residents understand that the separation of a top executive is often more

costly than an organization would like. We are pleased that we were successful in not burdening

future budgets by paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for the former superintendent’s

health care and other benefits for 18 more months, and in retirement.”

The settlement came shortly following an administrative leave Martzloff was placed on

effective September 7, 2020.

The board had outside counsel looking into allegations against Doctor Scott Martzloff in October, including his conduct in office and particularly concerning his plan to delay the start of school for remote-learners.

Results of that investigation are expected in early 2021. Dr. John E. McKenna will continue to serve as the District’s acting superintendent.

LATEST: