Former WNY prep stars get their shot in the NFL

Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Boyhood dreams came true Saturday afternoon for two Western New York natives, as Isaiah McDuffie and Blake Haubeil found out they will continue their football careers in the NFL.

Isaiah McDuffie was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 6th round with the 220th overall pick. McDuffie spent his prep days at Bennett High School and eventually made his way to Boston College where he played linebacker.

McDuffie led Boston College in tackles his senior year and had three sacks and an interception. He missed most of the 2019 season with a knee injury.

Haubeil went undrafted, but did sign as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He played at Canisius in his high school days before heading to Ohio State to play with the Buckeyes as a kicker. In Columbus, he made 28 of 35 attempts with his longest coming from 55 yards away. He also went a perfect 146-for-146 in extra points.