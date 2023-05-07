JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people are facing drug charges following two separate search warrants conducted in Jamestown on Friday morning, police said.

The first search warrant was conducted at 36 Van Buren Street. Police say they found 51 baggies of fentanyl, packaging materials, scales and $3,405 in cash. At the residence, 45-year-old Jose Ortiz, 51-year-old Annabelle Santiago and 32-year-old Jordan Austin were all arrested.

Ortiz and Santiago were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Austin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

At a second residence at 111 Crossman Street, police say they found 11.2 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, three grams of fentanyl, scales, packaging materials, metal knuckles, a switch blade knife and $2,632.50 in cash. There, 39-year-old Tammi Vaughn was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Ortiz, Santiago and Vaughn are being held pending arraignment and Austin was released on an appearance ticket.