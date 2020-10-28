Four-day Halloween event being held at National Comedy Center in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a scary good time this Halloween?

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is hosting a four-day Halloween event as a fun, safe alternative to trick-or-treating this year.

“Halloween Boo Ha! Ha!” is being held at the Comedy Center, 203 W 2nd St. in Jamestown, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

The event will include immersive exhibits, personalized comedy and a Halloween scavenger hunt in a socially-distanced fashion.

Kids and teens up to age 17 will be admitted for free with a paying adult, and costumes are welcomed (up to four kids/youths with one paying adult).

A discount is available for Chautauqua County residents- $19.50 for adults. Tickets should be reserved in advance at ComedyCenter.org/Halloween or by calling 716-484-2222.

