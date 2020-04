(WIVB) – Four individuals in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, ICE officials have confirmed to News 4.

The individuals are a 62-year-old Pakistani national, a 29-year-old Somali national, a 37-year-old Honduran national and a 31-year-old Honduran national.

Those who have come into contact with the infected individuals are being monitored for symptoms.