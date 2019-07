NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls movie theater will soon close its doors for good.

On Wednesday morning, Four Seasons Cinema announced that it will shut down “on or about” August 4.

“After years of steadily declining business, the great costs of keeping up with the technology of digital films and the increase of movie audiences consuming more content at home, we can no longer continue to tread water.” the theater wrote on Facebook.