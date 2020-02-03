Four UB students remain hospitalized after collision with Amherst police car

AMHERST, NY (WIVB) Four students from the University at Buffalo remain hospitalized nearly three days after the car they were riding in collided with an Amherst Police patrol car at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Sweet Home Road.

“From all indications that we have, the officer had their lights and sirens activated,” said Captain Kevin Brown of the Amherst Police Department.

It was a few minutes before midnight on Friday night. The Amherst Police car was responding to a burglary call headed westbound on Sheridan when it collided with a Chevrolet that was headed Northbound on Sweet Home Road. It’s unclear who had the green light.

“We’re looking into what the signal was at the time,” said Captain Brown. “Obviously, we’re looking for any kind of video or witnesses, or witness statements that they may have heard or seen that night. So again, if anybody we have not already spoken to after the accident could give us a call at 689-1311, we’d be looking to talk to anybody we haven’t spoken to since the accident.”

No names are being released, but one female U-B student is still in critical condition, three others are in stable condition at the Erie County medical Center. The fifth was treated and released, and the officer in the patrol car was also released from Millard Fillmore Suburban Hopsital.

“We have done a canvas, we have had some video, but I know in this day in age, a lot of people have dash cams and even videos on their house and stuff like that so we’re looking for everything and anything we could, we can see,” said Captain Brown.”

It’s unclear exactly who was and who wasn’t wearing seatbelts, according to Captain Brown. “When you’re on the road, driving, working or whatever it can be dangerous, so always be aware of your surroundings, what’s going on, kind of anticipate or kind of look and see what other people are doing to keep yourself safe.”

Anyone with additional information or video is asked to call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.